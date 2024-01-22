Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 85,566 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 219.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 85,566 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

