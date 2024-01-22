Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $112.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

