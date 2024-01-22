Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,339 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Johnson Outdoors worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth $114,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOUT stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $482.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.24). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

