Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,693,000 after acquiring an additional 663,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

BHF stock opened at $51.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

