Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Arcos Dorados worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 196,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 197,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ARCO opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 48.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.