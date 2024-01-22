Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in ResMed by 255.9% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $172.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.95.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

