Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 5.5% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $99.70 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $198.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,899 shares of company stock worth $12,262,738. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

