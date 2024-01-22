Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 543.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 77,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 72.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 370,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after buying an additional 155,660 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $161.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.52. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

