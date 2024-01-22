Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,221,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $233.67 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $234.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.42 and its 200 day moving average is $203.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

