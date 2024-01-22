Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 402,674 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 27,828.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

