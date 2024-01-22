Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,240,000 after buying an additional 127,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $221.43 on Monday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

