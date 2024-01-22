Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,792 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

