Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,638 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $115.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $117.57.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

