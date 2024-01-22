Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 17,674 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,674 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Onto Innovation worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,312,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONTO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $162.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.17. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.38. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

