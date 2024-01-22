Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,959 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.47% of Wabash National worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.5% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WNC. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE WNC opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.99%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

