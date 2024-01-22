Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,784 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after acquiring an additional 432,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $103,084,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $381.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.98 and a 200-day moving average of $346.32. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $386.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.63.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

