Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 58,773 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,773 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,039,000 after buying an additional 99,673 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.