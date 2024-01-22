Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,360 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,863 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in FedEx by 86.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in FedEx by 2,602.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $246.53 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $183.59 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.13.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

