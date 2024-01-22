Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,212 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GL opened at $121.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $125.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $115.41.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,776. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

