Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,621 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 784,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $43,435,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.5 %

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.84. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

