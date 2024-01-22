Allworth Financial LP Acquires 710 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %

PENN opened at $23.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PENN. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.