Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.9 %

MAA opened at $135.24 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.37%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

