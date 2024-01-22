Allworth Financial LP Has $183,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
SWK stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.99. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.
SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.09.
In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
