Allworth Financial LP Has $286,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.03 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

