Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BUD opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
