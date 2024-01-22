Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.5 %

BUD opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.