Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.81.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.2 %

NXPI stock opened at $218.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.20. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

