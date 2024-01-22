Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $402,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $749.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.03, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $753.16.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

