Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 395.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,821,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $948.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

