Allworth Financial LP Invests $197,000 in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.27% of VanEck Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $23.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $23.89.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

