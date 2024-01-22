Allworth Financial LP Invests $299,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBAG. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,082,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000.

NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $45.95 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

