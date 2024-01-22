Allworth Financial LP Purchases 811 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

