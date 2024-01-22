Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 222.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,867 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

