Allworth Financial LP Sells 137 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after acquiring an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.90. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $139.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

