Allworth Financial LP Takes $230,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVOL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 191,291 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVOL stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

