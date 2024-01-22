AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Position Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of AMC Networks worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874 over the last 90 days. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

AMC Networks stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $769.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.32.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

