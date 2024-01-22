American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.85.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $203.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

