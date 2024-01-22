Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

Amphenol stock opened at $97.61 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

