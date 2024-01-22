Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Southwest Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE:SWX opened at $60.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Icahn Carl C boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,844,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,264,000 after buying an additional 324,081 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.78%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

