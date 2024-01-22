Analysts Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Target Price at $42.60

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DAWN

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $62,108.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $62,108.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at $133,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $36,320.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 709,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,225.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,085 shares of company stock valued at $117,894. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,250,000 after acquiring an additional 769,230 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,235,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $23.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.