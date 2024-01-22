Analysts Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $109.43

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.43.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

