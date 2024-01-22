Analysts Set Expectations for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($11.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($10.57). The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($9.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.38.

ASND opened at $132.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.61. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,802,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,036,000 after buying an additional 170,465 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after buying an additional 796,087 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,995,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,078,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

