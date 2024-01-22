Analysts Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target at $49.79

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

GM opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

