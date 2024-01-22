Analysts Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT at $17.80

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,338 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,401,000 after buying an additional 2,484,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,349,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 1,261,597 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,011,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 1,205,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 287.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

