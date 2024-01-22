Analysts Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Target Price at C$38.64

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on JWEL shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 price target on Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$1,013,036.40. In related news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$1,013,036.40. Also, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total value of C$525,104.90. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$31.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$37.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.03%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

