Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) PT at $26.20

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.82. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

