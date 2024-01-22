Analysts Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Target Price at $77.62

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.62.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MET
Institutional Trading of MetLife
MetLife Stock Performance
MetLife stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MetLife
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.