Analysts Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Target Price at $77.62

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 4.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

