Analysts Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT at $118.75

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.75.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Synaptics has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $142.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

