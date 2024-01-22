Analysts Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target at $56.50

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile



Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

