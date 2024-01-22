Analyzing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Centerra Gold has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -18.96% -3.72% -2.90% Vizsla Silver N/A -7.53% -7.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

51.5% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Centerra Gold and Vizsla Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.36 -$77.21 million ($0.83) -6.48 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -25.40

Vizsla Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Centerra Gold and Vizsla Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus price target of $9.07, suggesting a potential upside of 68.53%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus price target of $3.27, suggesting a potential upside of 157.22%. Given Vizsla Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

