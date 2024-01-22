Analyzing First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) & Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of First Busey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of First Busey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Investar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First Busey alerts:

Dividends

First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Busey pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Busey has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Investar has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey 22.76% 11.26% 1.09% Investar 16.43% 9.85% 0.77%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares First Busey and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First Busey has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Busey and Investar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey $486.79 million 2.68 $128.31 million $2.32 10.19 Investar $122.92 million 1.33 $35.71 million $2.21 7.57

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Busey and Investar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey 0 1 4 0 2.80 Investar 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Busey presently has a consensus target price of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.06%. Investar has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential downside of 15.52%. Given First Busey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Busey is more favorable than Investar.

Summary

First Busey beats Investar on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides banking services to individual customers, such as demand and savings deposits, money transfers, safe deposit services, individual retirement accounts and other fiduciary services, automated teller machines, and technology-based networks, as well as loan products, including residential real estate, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. This segment also offers banking services to corporate customers, including commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, and agricultural loans, as well as cash management services. The FirsTech segment provides payment technology solutions comprising online, mobile, and voice-recognition bill payments; money management and credit card networks; direct debit services; lockbox remittance processing for payments made by mail; and walk-in payments, as well as tools to help clients with billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of asset management, investment, brokerage, fiduciary, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation, and farm management services to individuals, businesses, and foundations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

About Investar

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate loans, such as second mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, lockbox payment processing, virtual vault, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, interactive teller machines, merchant card, and mobile wallet payment services. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.